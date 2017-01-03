Driver Who Hit Protesters on Columbus Day Pleads Guilty

You can make sure your child's car seat is properly installed at a free event this Saturday in Reno.More >>
The Washoe County School District has named the Washoe County School District Principals of the Year, Teachers of the Year, and Education Support Professionals of the Year for 2017.More >>
The Reno Fire Department and the City of Reno's Public Works Team is installing new warning signs along the Truckee River in anticipation of more snowmelt runoff.More >>
Have any plans this weekend? You do now! It's a great weekend for furry friends and foodies! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Truckee Ranger District will conduct a controlled burn Friday, on vegetation near the Stampede Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest.More >>
Outbreaks of a parasitic infection tied to swimming pools and water parks are on the rise, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.More >>
In one week from the first Chick-fil-A location will open in northern Nevada. The restaurant on McCarran and Kietzke will give away free Chick-fil-A for a year to the first 100 adults in line starting at 6 a.m. next Wednesday.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.More >>
Home security is not just smarter than ever, but more affordable too.More >>
When it comes to turning the Reno-Tahoe area into a technology hub, there's one big piece missing. We have plenty of new businesses and plenty of jobs, but what we don't have plenty of is skilled workers.More >>
