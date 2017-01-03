Driver Who Hit Protesters on Columbus Day Pleads Guilty - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Driver Who Hit Protesters on Columbus Day Pleads Guilty

The man charged with driving his car through a Columbus Day protest last year has been found guilty.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Nick Mahaffey plead guilty to provoking an assault and was sentenced to 14 weeks of anger management and 120 hours of community service.

On October 10th, 2016 protesters, including some members of the American Indian Movement of Northern Nevada, gathered to abolish Columbus Day. 

Protesters were blocking Virginia Street when Mahaffey Stopped his pickup truck in front of them. Police say that he approached in an "antagonistic" manner honking his horn and revving his engine. Several protesters approached the vehicle, and a confrontation ensued between Mahaffey and protesters. Mahaffey was punched in the face before driving through the crowd and injuring a 59-year-old woman.

Samuel Harry, one of the protesters, plead guilty on January 3, 2017 for misdemeanor to simple battery in Reno Municipal Court. 

Harry, who is 21-years-old, was sentenced to 16 hours of community service.

24-year-old James Fletcher was the other protester in question and according to court documents, on December 12 of last year, he reached a plea of guilty to the charge of simple battery and was sentenced to 10 days at Washoe County Jail.  

