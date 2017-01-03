Muller Lane in Carson Valley Closed for Sewer Line Repairs is Reopen

UPDATE: Nevada Department of Transportation says that Muller Lane (State Route 757) is now open.

____________

Nevada Department of Transportation says that Muller Lane (State Route 757) is temporarily closed between U.S. 395 and State Route 206 in the Carson Valley.

NDOT says the road is closed for repairs to a Douglas County Sewer Improvement District effluent line. They say that during the repairs, the road will only be accessible to Muller Lane residents with valid ID.

Authorities say they do not know how long it will take to repair, but when repairs are complete, they will announce when it is reopened.

Check nvroads.com and the 511 Nevada Travel Info phone number for updates.

Video courtesy of Citywide Video News - Robert Caddy