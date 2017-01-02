SpaceX Finds Source of Rocket Explosion, Plans New Launch - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

SpaceX Finds Source of Rocket Explosion, Plans New Launch

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - SpaceX says it plans to resume flights as early as next week after finding the cause of an explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite on a Florida launch pad in September.
    
The Los Angeles Times reported Monday (http://lat.ms/2irBTvc) that the Hawthorne company is aiming for a Sunday flight from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
    
The company says its investigation of the Sept. 1 explosion found that a tank failed within the larger, second-stage liquid oxygen tank.
    
SpaceX plans to launch 10 satellites for Iridium Communications Inc. on a Falcon 9 rocket.
    
The satellites will be used to provide mobile communications on land, sea and air.
    
The launch needs Federal Aviation Administration approval.
    
Iridium says it in a tweet that it is pleased with the SpaceX's announcement and target launch date.
___
    
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.