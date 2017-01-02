SpaceX Finds Source of Rocket Explosion, Plans New Launch

LOS ANGELES (AP) - SpaceX says it plans to resume flights as early as next week after finding the cause of an explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite on a Florida launch pad in September.



The Los Angeles Times reported Monday (http://lat.ms/2irBTvc) that the Hawthorne company is aiming for a Sunday flight from Vandenberg Air Force Base.



The company says its investigation of the Sept. 1 explosion found that a tank failed within the larger, second-stage liquid oxygen tank.



SpaceX plans to launch 10 satellites for Iridium Communications Inc. on a Falcon 9 rocket.



The satellites will be used to provide mobile communications on land, sea and air.



The launch needs Federal Aviation Administration approval.



Iridium says it in a tweet that it is pleased with the SpaceX's announcement and target launch date.

