Winter Road Conditions Chain Controls

As of 8:45 p.m., chain controls are still in place on Interstate 80. Caltrans says chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles.

Trucks must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed. They say permit loads are not permitted.  

Washoe County Search and Rescue says they are responding to multiple reports of stranded vehicles on Henness Pass Road which is just north of Dog Valley Road near Verdi.

Chains or snow tires are required for the following roads:

  • I-80 in California from 7 miles east of Truckee to 3 miles east of Gold Run in Placer County
  • CA 67 and CA 89 around Lake Tahoe in California
  • NV 28 and US 50 around Lake Tahoe in Nevada
  • CA 267 from I-80 to Lake Tahoe
  • CA 80 from Lake Tahoe to CA 70
  • Kingsbury Grade to US 50
  • US 50 from west of Carson City to  Shakespeare Point
  • NV 431/Mount Rose Highway 
  • NV 341 in Virginia City

There is also a high wind warning on I-580 in Washoe Valley. Vehicles over nine feet are prohibited from Mount Rose Highway to north of Carson City.

For latest road information, go to nvroads.com or call 511 or go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

