NDOT Prepared for Winter Snow Removal

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

As winter weather impacts northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is prepared to help keep roads clear.



“Keeping drivers safe and connected is our top priority,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon explained. “And, as we are every year, we are fully stocked and prepared to remove snow and ice and help keep state roads clear.”

Winter Preparation



NDOT begins annual winter preparations in August by readying more than 80 snow plows and other pieces of snow and ice equipment for use in snow removal across northwestern Nevada. Nearly 30,000 cubic yards of salt and sand has been stockpiled in the area, ready to be spread on winter roads for increased traction and safety. The sand is combined with salt and wetted with brine to create more dense sand that keeps roads ice-free at lower temperatures and will not as easily bounce off roadway surfaces. NDOT sand trucks calibrate the amount of salt and sand, spreading the mixture on roadways with extreme precision and efficiency.



“Drivers will also see our NDOT vehicles spraying a liquid brine on the roads prior to certain snow storms,” NDOT Assistant District Engineer for Maintenance Mike Fuess explained. “The brine is a water solution of 23% salt that we produce in-house at a substantial cost savings. Sprayed in certain conditions before storms, the brine helps reduce how quickly the ice forms and sticks to the road.”



NDOT has approximately 150 permanent maintenance staff in northwestern Nevada, and routinely has open job positions for permanent and temporary highway maintenance workers to help keep winter roads clear, including snow plow and anti-icing operations and assisting in highway emergency response. As storms move in, maintenance personnel closely monitor professional meteorological forecasts detailing wind, rain, snow, ice and other weather on state roads. Staff also utilize more than 30 Road Weather Information System meteorological stations located along northwestern Nevada roadways to provide detailed reports of current air and pavement temperature, as well as any moisture. The updated weather readings help pinpoint precise sections of roads needing brine, salt and sand or snow removal.



During major winter storms, crews work in 12 hour shifts, rotating personnel to provide 24 hour-a-day snow removal.

Winter Snow Removal Technology



NDOT has installed automatic anti-icing systems on four bridges on Interstate 580 between Reno and Carson City to help delay and prevent ice formation on bridge surfaces. When potentially freezing conditions set in, pavement sensors on each bridge activate spray disks embedded within the concrete. Each recessed disk sprays a potassium acetate anti-icing solution to help delay formation of ice.

NDOT will also use tow plows on I-580 between south Reno and north Carson and other areas. The tow plow is a second, steerable snowplow blade towed like a trailer behind a traditional snowplow. The tow plow swings out to the lane next to the lead snowplow to clear a second lane of snow.

