Stormy Start to 2017, Heavy Snow Expected in Sierra Through Wednesday

It's a stormy start to 2017, with a chance for snow showers for much of this week. 

Heavy snow is expected in the Sierra through Wednesday with chain controls up for our mountain passes. 

Our valleys will see scattered snow showers with several inches possible by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. 

We catch a little break on Thursday and Friday, with a warmer and wet storm system on the way this weekend, with more snow in the Sierra and valley showers. 

