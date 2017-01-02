Eight Detained in Connection With Deadly Istanbul Nightclub Attack

Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained eight people in connection with the Istanbul nightclub attack.



Anadolu Agency says that the eight have been taken into custody by Istanbul anti-terrorism squads and they are being questioned at Istanbul's main police headquarters.



The gunman, who escaped after carrying out the attack, wasn't among the eight.



The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.



The Anadolu news agency, citing unidentified Turkish justice ministry officials, says 11 those killed by a gunman who escaped were Turkish nationals and one was a Turkish-Belgium dual citizen.



The report says seven victims were from Saudi Arabia; three were from Lebanon and Iraq each; two nationals were from Tunisia, India, Morocco and Jordan each. Kuwait, Canada, Israel, Syria and Russia each lost one citizen.



Relatives of the victims and embassy personal were seen walking into an Istanbul morgue to claim the bodies of the deceased.



Turkish officials haven't released the names of those identified.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)