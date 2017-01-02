Reno Police: Man Missing from Reno has Been Found - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police: Man Missing from Reno has Been Found

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Reno Police say Todd Bashaw has been located and will be undergoing medical treatment at a local facility

__________

The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 43-year-old Todd Bashaw of Reno. Bashaw was last heard from his family out of state on January 1st, his family said he sounded distress.

He said he was in the area of North Virginia Street and Parr Boulevard but has not been heard from since. 

Bashaw is described as white, 6' tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone having information on this case is asked to please contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2677, or 321-8372, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW.

