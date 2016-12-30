Gardnerville Residents Petition for Traffic Signal at Dangerous Intersection

Residents in Gardnerville are voicing their concerns after another crash happened at the intersection of State Route 88 and Centerville Lane.

Chelcie Bartlett-Rousseau started an online petition on change.org to gain support for a traffic light to be installed on the busy roadway. Within 24 hours, more than 800 people signed their names.

A serious crash happened on December 29, injuring three drivers. The Nevada Highway Patrol says the driver of a black Mazda has life-threatening injuries after she turned into the intersection and collided with an on-coming pickup truck. Her vehicle spun out and hit another truck on Centerville Lane. The other two drivers have minor injuries.

This isn't the first crash to happen at this location. While Thursday's crash came close for those drivers involved, other people haven't been so lucky.

A cross sits at the intersection, marking the spot where 42-year-old Craig Ducar was killed while riding his motorcycle in 2011. He was hit by a woman driving a Hummer, traveling west on Centerville Lane.

On Christmas Eve this year, two people were seriously injured and taken by a medical helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center after a two-pickup truck crash at the same intersection.

Drivers who pass through the streets every day say they want to prevent future injuries and deaths from happening.

Bartlett-Rousseau said, "I can't even go through this intersection without holding my breath if I'm with my baby. And my husband goes through this every morning. I know so many families in the Ranchos that are affected every time and I just want to see people be protected."

Stop signs currently control State Route 88 and Centerville Lane. Residents say there's poor visibility and a high rate of speed.

The community is hoping the Nevada Department of Transportation will make changes. A traffic signal analysis has already been done. NDOT says the study found that a light will not be put in because of federal guidelines.

Meg Ragonese, spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Transportation said, "At signals, they can unfortunately sometimes lead to T-bone, very dangerous and deadly T-bone accidents if someone runs that red light."

NDOT says it is reviewing other potential enhancements for the intersection. A roundabout could be a possibility.

View the Petition: http://bit.ly/2iPeQex