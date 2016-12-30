Top Ten Local Stories for 2016

What were Northern Nevadans viewing, reading, and sharing the most? We tabulated content from our website for 2016, and here are the stories that got the most views. Starting with number 10...

#10 Epic Discovery at Heavenly

Heavenly opened a new summer-themed adventure park in June. It features 12 attractions, including an alpine coaster.

#9 Ballot Questions

Northern Nevadans were interested in all four ballot questions, as well as WC-1 (school building funding), but recreational marijuana and gun background checks were by far the biggest. All four state questions, and WC-1 passed.

#8 Columbus Day Protest Hit and Run

An 18-year-old and two protesters were arrested after a group blocked Virginia Street at the Reno Arch. That's when the 18-year-old allegedly drove his truck into part of the crowd.

#7 Teenage Inventor

Max Loughan, a 13-year-old, showed us his $14 invention that converts many forms of energy into electricity.

#6 Elko Plane Crash

In November, an American Medflight plane dropped out of the sky, one minute after taking off. Four people were killed.

#5 Creepy Clowns in Sparks

In October, a machete-wielding clown was spotted near Reed High School.

#4 Trump Escorted off Reno Stage

Three days before the General Election, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump was rushed off stage at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Somebody thought a person in the crowd had a gun. Instead, it was a sign that said, "Republicans Against Trump."

#3 Little Valley Fire

In the early morning hours of October 14th, an unattended prescribed fire in Little Valley, rekindled and spread due to 80 m.p.h. winds. There were 23 homes and 17 outbuildings lost.

#2 Shooting at Hug High School

A 14-year-old student was shot by a school police officer on December 7th, after he brought two knives to school.

#1 Drug Raid at Jones West Ford

Richard West Jr., Dr. Robert Rand, and seven other people were arrested April 28th, for their involvement in an alleged prescription drug ring.

So there you have it, the most popular stories on KTVN.com this year.