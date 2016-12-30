Sparks Police: Attempted Vehicle Theft at Western Village - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police: Attempted Vehicle Theft at Western Village

Posted: Updated:

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an Attempted Vehicle Theft and Burglary from Friday, December 23 at the Western Village Hotel and Casino.

Police say on December 23, a suspect attempted to steal a vehicle that was parked at the Western Village Hotel and Casino.

Officials say that although he was unsuccessful in taking the vehicle, he was able to steal several items from the victim’s vehicle while damaging the vehicle in the process.  

They are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or with information related to this case is asked to contact the Sparks Police Department at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.

