Washoe County Sheriff's Office Arrests Man in Standoff

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were able to talk a man into surrendering after a stand-off that lasted more than two hours on Friday in Incline Village.

Sheriff’s Office negotiators say they were able to talk Shane Donovan, a 28-year-old from Incline Village, into surrendering after a standoff that started at about 10:45 am on Friday, December 30.

Deputies say they responded to a residence on Winding Way, west of Tahoe Blvd., where there was a report of a family disturbance. There, they say they found Donovan who had barricaded himself in a bedroom and was acting extremely erratically.

Authorities say Donovan had voiced threats against himself and law enforcement officers on the scene, and he indicated that he may have rigged the entry way to the room with explosives.

Police say for safety reasons, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams were deployed where for two hours, Sheriff’s Office negotiators continued to talk with Donovan in an effort to keep the situation from escalating.

Officials say negotiators were successful and Donovan surrendered himself to deputies at approximately 1:05 p.m. without further incident.

After a sweep of the residence, police say no explosives were found.

The Parole and Probation Division of the Nevada Department of Public Safety say they had recently issued a warrant for Donovan’s arrest for parole violations and Donovan was transported to the Carson City Sheriff’s Detention Facility where he will be booked on the Parole and Probation warrant.