Downtown Casinos Close Out 2016 On Positive Note

The holiday season has been a good one for downtown businesses. The week from Christmas to New Year's Day is typically the busiest week of the year for the Eldorado Resort properties. The crowd is growing as the weekend nears, putting an exclamation mark on the past year.

"I think 2016's been a nice turn of events for northern Nevada," Glenn Carano, General Manager of Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus said. "Northern Nevada, I think is on a good roll. Reno is on a roll."

Recent upgrades are also giving those hotels a boost. The Midway at Circus Circus was renovated and opened around Thanksgiving. The Race and Sports Book at Silver Legacy has a new look, and several new restaurants have opened in those properties.

Guests have been revolving through the hotels since before Christmas, with most staying for a couple of days at a time. Timothy Hoy grew up in Reno but lives in Fort Lewis. He is visiting the Biggest Little City for the New Year's weekend, and he's noticed an increase in foot traffic.

"I've noticed that there's been a lot more people within the casinos," Hoy said. "It's been hard to get around. We stayed here last night, so it's rough, elbow to elbow pretty much."

That is good news for the hotels and casinos. The time of the year definitely gives the downtown area a boost, and the weather has helped bring skiers and snowboarders to the area.

"We've got snow in the mountains, so people have been enjoying themselves up in the mountains," Carano said. "The football bowl games are all exciting. We've got shows. We've got a lot of opportunities for people to come enjoy themselves."

Judy Campbell has been wanting to take the quick drive from Sacramento to Reno for awhile. She decided to celebrate New Year's Eve in Reno, and even showed up a few days early.

"We've been here for already a day and it's really been very much fun already," Campbell said. "I think it's gonna be awesome. I think it's gonna be fantastic. I can't hardly wait for the fireworks."

Carano says the New Year's crowd helps out their bars and restaurants. Most have a drink in their hand, whether it is alcoholic or not. They also have parties happening in some of their clubs and ballrooms.

"We welcome them to come and have a blast and it's a great time to just really come to Reno and enjoy yourself," said Carano.

While 2016 has been a good year for Reno, the goal is to keep the momentum going into 2017, increasing the area's hospitality industry.