City of Sparks: Portion of Prater and Vista Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

The City of Sparks says a portion of the intersection at Prater and Vista will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials say that beginning Tuesday, January 3 to Wednesday, January 4, from 6:30 pm to 6:00 am, they will be installing a utility line that will close a portion of the intersection at Prater Way and Vista Boulevard.

Authorities say the west side of the intersection will be closed for both west and east bound traffic, and that there will be detours in place. They are asking drivers to use caution in this area.

The city says emergency vehicles that require entrance to Northern Nevada Medical Center will have access through the closed portion of the intersection.