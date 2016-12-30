City of Sparks: Portion of Prater and Vista Closed Tuesday and W - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of Sparks: Portion of Prater and Vista Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

The City of Sparks says a portion of the intersection at Prater and Vista will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials say that beginning Tuesday, January 3 to Wednesday, January 4, from 6:30 pm to 6:00 am, they will be installing a utility line that will close a portion of the intersection at Prater Way and Vista Boulevard. 

Authorities say the west side of the intersection will be closed for both west and east bound traffic, and that there will be detours in place. They are asking drivers to use caution in this area. 

The city says emergency vehicles that require entrance to Northern Nevada Medical Center will have access through the closed portion of the intersection.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.