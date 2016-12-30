Stocks End a Strong Year on a Weak Note - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Stocks End a Strong Year on a Weak Note

U.S. stocks are closing out a solid year following a flat 2015.

Indexes ended the last week of 2016 on a soft note, slipping in quiet trading Friday ahead of the New Year's Day weekend.

For the year, the Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 9.5 percent, its fourth year of gains in the last five.

Technology stocks led a broad decline on the last day of trading of the year.

Chipmaker Nvidia slumped 4.2 percent, the biggest loss in the S&P 500. It's still the biggest gainer for the year overall, having tripled in value.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 57 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,762.

The S&P 500 fell 10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,238. The Nasdaq declined 48 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,383.

