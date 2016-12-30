Connecticut Court Reinstates Kennedy Cousin Skakel's Murder Conv - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Connecticut Court Reinstates Kennedy Cousin Skakel's Murder Conviction

Posted: Updated:

A divided Connecticut Supreme Court has reinstated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction in the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, rejecting a lower court ruling that his trial lawyer didn't adequately represent him.
    
The state's highest court on Friday released its 4-3 ruling.
    
Skakel's lawyer said he was reviewing the ruling and had no immediate comment.
    
Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Moxley in Greenwich, where they were teenage neighbors. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.
    
But he was freed in 2013 after a judge granted him a new trial. The court found, in part, that Skakel's trial lawyer failed to argue that Skakel's brother could have been responsible for the crime and failed to present a key alibi witness for Skakel.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.