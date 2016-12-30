Reno Police Offer Safety Tips for Celebrating New Year's Eve - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Offer Safety Tips for Celebrating New Year's Eve

Reno Police Department and the City of Reno say they want to make sure that everyone celebrating New Year's Eve has a safe and enjoyable experience.

They say that after the last winter storm left some snow on the ground, there may be icy roads and sidewalks. Combine that with alcohol and lots of pedestrian traffic in the downtown area, and they want to remind the community of some basic safety DO’s and DONT’S to ensure everyone starts off 2017 safely. 

DO:

  • Do have a fully charged cell phone in case you have or need to report an emergency
  • Do have a plan on where you are going and who is going to look out for you if you drink
  • Do have a ride home or save enough money to take a taxi or Uber home.  RTC is also providing free bus services starting at 6 pm tonight until 2 am tomorrow
  • Do carry your identification
  • Do know your alcohol limits and drink plenty of water throughout the evening
  • Do dress warmly; wear the appropriate shoes for potentially slippery roads and sidewalks
  • Do use marked crosswalks and make eye contact with drivers prior to crossing the street

DON’T:

  • Don’t rely on anyone you do not know to take you home or give you a ride somewhere
  • Don’t leave your drink unattended
  • Don’t get into fights as Reno PD will be out on the streets
  • Don’t leave your friends or family without telling them where you are going
  • Don’t have an open container (glass or plastic) outside
  • Please don’t drink and drive

The Reno Police Department also wants to also remind everyone who may be coming into the downtown area to celebrate that Virginia Street will be closed from 1st Street north to 6th Street from 9:00 pm until approximately 5:00 am.  They say the fireworks this year will only be launched from the Silver Legacy, so plan accordingly on where you and your family want to watch them.  Officials want to remind everyone that if you are planning on driving to downtown please drive safely and watch out for pedestrians.

