'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

Reno is a great place to celebrate the New Year! Parties will be happening all over town! Here's your Things 2 Do!

Downtown Reno Fireworks Celebration

  • Saturday, Midnight

Reno's Ultimate New Year's Celebration

  • With nearly a dozen parties, The Silver Legacy, The Eldorado, and the Circus Circus are ringing in the new year with a bang!
  • Saturday, New Year's Eve

Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Party at The Depot

  • The Depot
    • 325 E 4th St
      Reno, Nevada 89512
  • Dress in your finest flapper fare!

Cheech and Chong

  • Silver Legacy 
  • Friday, 8 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street

  • Last weekend to celebrate this holiday classic!
  • Eldorado Reno
  • Friday - Sunday

EDGE New Year's Eve

  • Peppermill Reno
  • Saturday, 9 p.m.

The Dan Band

  • Nugget Casino Resort
  • Saturday, 9 p.m.

