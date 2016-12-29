Sparks Police Search for Suspect in Nugget Burglaries After Accomplice Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Sparks Police have released more information regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Gold Dust West on December 21. Two officers were injured and one suspect died. Investigators have connected the incident to an arson and burglary at the Nugget Casino in Sparks earlier this month.



Officers had been looking for Raymond Salaiz and Sara Castro-Martin for several weeks. On December 5 and 6, the two suspects were believed to be the people responsible for a string of burglaries and a fire at the Nugget. On December 21, the Reno Police Department was tipped off about a man matching Salaiz's description.

Lt. Mike Keating, with the Sparks Police said in a press conference on Thursday, "Gold Dust West security called the Reno Police Department to report a suspicious subject. They recognized the subject in the casino as the wanted subject out of the Sparks Police Department."

Two Reno police officers found Salaiz in the parking lot of the Gold Dust West Casino. But after he gave false information about his identity, he tried to drive away and ignore the verbal commands to exit his car.

"Salaiz quickly backed up the vehicle, knocking one of the officers to the ground. And temporarily dragging one of the other officers," said Keating.

The officers shot at his car as Salaiz sped through the parking lot.

"Both officers fired their duty weapons at Salaiz who ultimately sped through the Gold Dust West parking lot and colliding with a vehicle on 5th Street," said Keating.

Paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene, pulling Saliaiz out of his car.

Keating adds, "Officers with the Reno Police Department found Salaiz unresponsive in the vehicle."

Salaiz was ultimately pronounced dead at a local hospital. The citizen hit by Salaiz's car sustained minor injures, as well as the two Reno Police officers who were knocked to the ground by his vehicle.

Sparks Police say they are still searching for Castro-Martin. They say they have probable cause to arrest her for Possession of Stolen Property, a Felony, and Possession of a Financial Forgery lab, a Felony.

If you have any information,please call the Sparks Police Detective Division at (775)353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900 or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

