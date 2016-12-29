Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen Boy

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway teen this past Tuesday.

David Armando Maciel is suspected to be with friends in the Carson City area.

He was last seen wearing a red and black shirt, red and black shorts, and red and black shoes. He is about 5’4” and about 145 pounds.

If located, contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at 775-887-2008.