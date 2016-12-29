Sparks Police Arrest Two People for Theft at Super Pawn

Sparks Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a theft at a Super Pawn that happened in October.

Police say they have arrested Rebecca Ervin, a 31-year-old from Reno, and Tom Eugene Anderson, a 43-year-old, also from Reno for two theft cases from the Super Pawn at 641 S. Rock Blvd.

Officials say one incident was on October 8, 2016 and the other was October 10, 2016 where they say tools were taken from the store.

Sparks Police say that on January 2, with information from Secret Witness along with a further investigation, officers went to a residence at 2037 Thornbury Court in Reno where Ervin and Anderson were inside.

Authorities say Ervin was taken into custody immediately, but Anderson had barricaded himself in the crawl space underneath the house.

Approximately 2 1/2 hours later, they say Anderson was taken into custody with the help of the Reno Police Department and a Washoe County Sheriff's Office K-9.

Officers say Anderson was transported to Sparks Police Department where he began to complain of possible hypothermia due to exposure. REMSA and Sparks Fire say personnel were brought to the scene where REMSA treated Anderson.

Officials say Anderson and Ervin were transported to 911 Parr Blvd where they were booked on burglary charges. They say that since both Ervin and Anderson had previously been convicted of a felony or or of petty larceny twice in the preceding seven years, that in Nevada, theft from a retail establishment is a burglary.

Officials say the investigation is continuing, and further charges are pending.