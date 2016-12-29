2 Hospitalized After Three-Car Crash in Gardnerville

The Nevada Highway Patrol says there was a three-car crash that sent two people to the hospital early Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, police responded to report of a crash on State Route 88 at Centerville. Police say the driver of a black Mazda 626 was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection on Centerville Lane at SR88.

Police say a gold GMC pickup was traveling south on SR88 approaching the intersection at Centerville Lane.

Authorities say the Mazda attempted to cross the eastbound lane directly in the path of the GMC truck. They say the front of the GMC truck hit the driver's side of the Mazda.

They say the crash pushed the Mazda into a blue Dodge pickup that was preparing to turn westbound in the turning lane.

The female driver of the black Mazda was taken by Care Flight to Renown with life-threatening injuries. The driver in the gold pickup truck was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the Dodge pickup was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Officials say the initial investigation shows that all three occupants involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, but it is unknown at this time if impairment is a factor.

Authorities say the posted speed limit for this section of SR88 is 55 MPH and that access from Centerville Lane is controlled by posted stop signs.

If you have any information regarding this crash or was a witness to this incident, please contact Trooper Doug Farris of the Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-688-2500 or dfarris@dps.state.nv.us Case #161202914