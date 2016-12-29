RTC Transit Services Free on New Year's Eve - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RTC Transit Services Free on New Year's Eve

Posted: Updated:

From RTC:

Reno, NV (Dec. 26, 2016) – For the 32nd year, all regularly scheduled RTC transit services will be free on New Year’s Eve from 6 pm to 2 am on New Year’s Day. The RTC encourages everyone to be safe and celebrate responsibly – never drive or cross streets impaired. Pedestrian deaths in Washoe County are up 114 percent from the previous year, with 64 percent of those crashes involving either the pedestrian or driver being impaired. The RTC is also reminding pedestrians to be visible after dark by wearing bright clothes and carrying flashlights. Pedestrians should obey traffic signals, cross at crosswalks and not be impaired.

Go to www.rtcwashoe.com for route and schedule information. Not all locations are served by transit, so members of the community should plan their trips in advance at www.rtcwashoe.com, which features Google Transit on the homepage. Google Transit enables the user to input a starting point and end destination and provides guidance on which routes to ride. Another helpful tool is the free NextBus app, which tells a user about how many minutes it will be before a bus arrives. Remember to be at the stop at least five minutes ahead of the scheduled arrival time.

The FREE service is sponsored by: Renown Health, Wood Rodgers, Inc., Club Cal Neva, REMSA, Morrey Distributing, Reno Firefighters Local 731, Washoe County Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, Cumulus Media, the Northern Nevada DUI Task Force, and the DJ Benardis Memorial Fund.

