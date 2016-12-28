AAA Offers Free Ride in New Year's Eve with Tipsy Tow

Sierra Front says BLM and Forest Service crews are responding to a lightning-sparked wildfire in Central Lyon County.More >>
Sierra Front says BLM and Forest Service crews are responding to a lightning-sparked wildfire in Central Lyon County.More >>
Washoe County says evacuations are underway in Olinghouse-Hooterville area (2 miles north of Wadsworth).More >>
Washoe County says evacuations are underway in Olinghouse-Hooterville area (2 miles north of Wadsworth).More >>
The Truckee Fire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is now 70,546 acres at 35% containment. There is no estimate on when full containment will be reached.More >>
The Truckee Fire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is now 70,546 acres at 35% containment. There is no estimate on when full containment will be reached.More >>
East Fork Fire Protection District crews say 20 structures near Olinghouse Road are currently threatened by the 25,000 acre Earthstone Fire that broke out early Monday afternoon in Sparks.More >>
East Fork Fire Protection District crews say 20 structures near Olinghouse Road are currently threatened by the 25,000 acre Earthstone Fire that broke out early Monday afternoon in Sparks.More >>
Dry thunderstorms are known to start multiple fires in the area, and it's something the National Weather Service and fire crews are keeping a close eye on.More >>
Dry thunderstorms are known to start multiple fires in the area, and it's something the National Weather Service and fire crews are keeping a close eye on.More >>
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>
Emergency crews say a man drowned Tuesday at South Lake Tahoe. They say he was not wearing a life jacket while kayaking on the water.More >>
Emergency crews say a man drowned Tuesday at South Lake Tahoe. They say he was not wearing a life jacket while kayaking on the water.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva is in critical, but stable condition after being pulled out of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning.More >>
Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva is in critical, but stable condition after being pulled out of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning.More >>
North Lyon County fire crews say illegal fireworks are to blame for a blaze in Fernley on Tuesday night.More >>
North Lyon County fire crews say illegal fireworks are to blame for a blaze in Fernley on Tuesday night.More >>