AAA Offers Free Ride in New Year's Eve with Tipsy Tow

AAA says they are offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve with their "Tipsy Tow" Program to help keep drunk drivers off the roads.

AAA says the program is open to everyone and they will take you and your car home for free. You do not need to be a member of AAA to use this service on New Year's Eve.

"Tipsy Tow" will be available from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, December 31 to 6 a.m. January 1st in Nevada. They say to call 800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP) for a free tow home of up to ten miles and tell the AAA operator, “I need a Tipsy Tow,” and a truck will be on its way. They are not accepting any reservations.

The service is a one-way ride for the driver and their vehicle and additional passengers will be taken to the driver's home as long as there is room for them to be safely transported.

“Everybody wants to have fun at a New Year’s party,” said Cynthia Harris, spokesperson for AAA Nevada. “But if you’ve been drinking, don’t get behind the wheel. Give AAA a call and we’ll make sure you get home safely.”