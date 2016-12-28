Two Alarm Fire at Homewood Mountain Resort in Tahoe

Tents and RV's packed the beach over the weekend with people out enjoying Pyramid Lake's beach and water. With the incredible winter we had, the lakes water levels are higher than it has been in previous years.More >>
Tents and RV's packed the beach over the weekend with people out enjoying Pyramid Lake's beach and water. With the incredible winter we had, the lakes water levels are higher than it has been in previous years.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says that they will suspend construction on State Route 28 shared use path near Incline Village during the Fourth of July holiday week.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says that they will suspend construction on State Route 28 shared use path near Incline Village during the Fourth of July holiday week.More >>
In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
The local blood inventory has dipped significantly, according to United Blood Services. United Blood Services says all blood types are important but they’re specifically looking for O negative blood types.More >>
The local blood inventory has dipped significantly, according to United Blood Services. United Blood Services says all blood types are important but they’re specifically looking for O negative blood types.More >>
On Sunday, Silver Legacy Resort Casino announced the winners of the 2017 Biggest Little City Wing Fest.More >>
On Sunday, Silver Legacy Resort Casino announced the winners of the 2017 Biggest Little City Wing Fest.More >>
Hundreds of people were lined up at midnight to become one of the first people to buy recreational marijuana.More >>
Hundreds of people were lined up at midnight to become one of the first people to buy recreational marijuana.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
Truckee Police Officers arrest two men suspected of burglary on Saturday.More >>
Truckee Police Officers arrest two men suspected of burglary on Saturday.More >>
The Reno Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
The Reno Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
More than two dozen new laws are in place including the state's entire budget.More >>
More than two dozen new laws are in place including the state's entire budget.More >>