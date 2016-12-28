Two Alarm Fire at Homewood Mountain Resort in Tahoe

A popular lodge at Homewood Mountain Resort burned to the ground early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from all around Lake Tahoe rushed to the scene around 3 a.m., but they weren't able to save the lodge.

The 2 alarm commercial fire happened at Homewood Mountain Resort's south lodge. The building which was home to administrative offices and a restaurant is now deemed by fire officials to be a complete loss.

Beth Kenna, PIO with the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, says the Placer County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

Nobody was injured as a result from the flames and the firefighters were able to isolate the fire to just one building.

"Homewood is one of our stations on North Tahoe Fire Protection District and having them as a close resource was extremely helpful," says Kenna.

Homewood were closed from top to bottom on Wednesday, but resort officials say all operations will resume on Thursday.

Please contact Guest Services at Homewood Mountain at 530-525-2992 for further updates on Homewood Mountain Resort operations.