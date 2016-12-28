Three 5.5+ Magnitude Earthquakes Strike Northern Nevada

Earthquakes are rattling Northern Nevada and California early Wednesday morning. 5.5, 5.5, and 5.7 magnitude earthquakes (exact magnitudes continue to change) hit near Hawthorne. Smaller aftershocks are continuing throughout the morning.

The Nevada Seismological Laboratory reports three earthquakes centered in the Hawthorne area starting at 12:18 a.m.

Fletcher, Gardnerville, Ranchos and Carson City, Nevada were affected, as well as South Lake Tahoe, California areas. Tremors were felt out of San Francisco and Las Vegas.

NDOT says that per protocol, they send bridge inspectors to inspect state bridges within a 50 mile radius of the earthquake epicenter when it is a magnitude of 5.0 or greater. NDOT says they have dispatched inspectors today to inspect bridges, and there are no reports or indications of any bridge damage from the earthquakes. These inspections are another measure to ensure public safety.

NDOT continues to say that no damages are reported, however a boulder rolled into the roadway in Hawthorne, Nevada.

We will continue to provide updates on this as the information becomes available.