Fatal Rollover Crash in Nye County

Troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol say they were called to a single vehicle rollover crash in Nye County.

Officers say a blue 1995 Nissan Altima sedan that was driven by 41-year-old Mrs. Billy Jo Hoggatt, a Round Mountain resident, was traveling eastbound when her vehicle went off the roadway causing it to rollover and catch fire. 

Authorities say it happened on December 22 at approximately 10:11 pm on State Route 376 at Nye County mile marker 49.

Officers say Hoggatt was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle. Hoggatt was pronounced dead on the scene. 

NHP is asking if anyone has any information regarding this crash or was witness to this incident, please contact Trooper Doug Farris of the Nevada Highway Patrol (M.I.R.T.) at 775-688-2500 or email dfarris@dps.state .nv.us  and refer to case #161202338

