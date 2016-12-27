Attorney for Claimants Against Clinger Release Statement

Mark Mausert, attorney for the claimants against Andrew Clinger, says that his clients did not lodge the complaints for personal gain, but because they wished to protect the City from misconduct. Mausert continued by saying that the Mayor said any and all harassment or inappropriate behavior was to be reported and that his clients were told that they would be protected.

Mausert said they plan to pursue a lawsuit against the City of Reno. See below for a Letter to the City of Reno from Mausert.

Mark Mausert, attorney for claimants, official statement:

“The Reports found the original claims meritorious and outlined the toxic environment, notwithstanding the failure to interview my clients. Both investigations have cost the City taxpayers an exorbitant amount of money and neither were effective due to their incomplete and biased nature. Insufficient evidence, as found by Judge Wall, did NOT exonerate Clinger of sexual harassment. To the contrary, Judge Wall documented extraordinary misconduct.”

The following statement can be attributed to Reno City Attorney Karl Hall:

By placing unreasonable conditions on the City's investigation, and counseling his clients not to cooperate with the City's investigator, Mr. Mausert substantially interfered in the City's complaint resolution process, needlessly increased the cost of the investigation for City taxpayers, delayed the timely resolution of this matter, and created a media circus. Mr. Mausert embarked on this course of action knowingly, at his own risk, and ultimately, the risk of his clients. The City looks forward to defending itself in court.

Reno, Nevada (December 27, 2016) — Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, on behalf of the Reno City Council, has issued the following statement about the release of the investigation reports regarding allegations of misconduct made against the former Reno City Manager:

On behalf of the Reno City Council, we appreciate the community’s patience as we’ve worked through this long and difficult process. Given the complexity and ever-changing dynamics of the situation, the process has taken more time than anyone originally anticipated.

Before I go any further, I need to make three points.

First, the City Council does not and will not tolerate unlawful employment discrimination, harassment or retaliation against employees because of race, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, sex (including pregnancy), gender (including gender nonconformity and status as a transgender or transsexual individual), age, physical or mental disability, citizenship, genetic information, past, current or prospective service in the uniformed services, or any other characteristic protected under applicable federal, state, or local law.

Second, the City Council is committed to taking all necessary and appropriate steps to further ensure that City of Reno employees enjoy a professional working environment, and are never the subject of unlawful employment discrimination, harassment or retaliation.

Third, the City Council is committed to governmental transparency at all levels of city administration to further promote public trust and accountability.

In light of these priorities, the City is releasing the investigation reports of Alice Campos-Mercado, Esq., and Hon. David T. Wall, Ret. concerning allegations of misconduct made against former Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger.

The reports are the culmination of two neutral, third party fact-finding investigations that took approximately six months to complete. Due to privacy and other legal concerns, the reports have been redacted to protect witnesses’ names and other identifying information.

In the initial investigation, Ms. Mercado interviewed 10 witnesses, including the original three claimants. The initial investigation took four weeks to complete and cost the City $10,626.80.

Thereafter, additional retaliation claims surfaced. In response to these new claims, the City Council retained Kamer Zucker Abbott, a top-tier Las Vegas employment law firm, to manage and supervise the follow-up investigation, as well as Hon. David T. Wall, a retired Las Vegas judge, to conduct the investigation into claims of retaliation. Mr. Wall interviewed approximately 24 witnesses. The follow-up investigation took approximately four months to complete and cost the City $225,000.

We are relieved that the investigations are complete. In addition, we believe the reports will provide all parties and the general public with a better understanding of the events surrounding Mr. Clinger’s departure from the City.

This concludes my statement. Given the fact that this matter has been turned over to the City Attorney’s Office in anticipation of future litigation, please understand and respect the fact that I cannot offer further comment or answer any questions about the reports.

Please direct any questions you may have to the City Attorney’s Office.

