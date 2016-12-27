Reno Man Dies in Car Crash in Oregon

Three people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on US 26 in Oregon near the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Oregon State Police say a black 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, driven westbound by Nathan Verhaeghe a 31-year-old from Spokane, WA, struck the rear of a 2006 Toyota Matrix driven by Adam Clausen a 37-year-old from Portland OR. They say the Matrix was pushed into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a white 2013 Chrysler van driven by Robert Burke a 34-year-old from Reno NV.

Authorities say Clausen and his passenger, Shannon O'Leary, a 39-year-old also from Portland, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third passenger in the vehicle, their four-year-old child, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say Burke was also pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, Rachel Burke, a 29-year-old from Reno, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their 22-month old child had minor injuries.

OSP say Verhaeghe was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say speed and other contributing factors are being investigated as causes of the crash.