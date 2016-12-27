$39 Million for New Reno-Sparks Rapid Route

To get more riders, you need more convenient routes. RTC Project Manager Warren Call knows this. As he told us, "More people will be riding the bus because of that."

Welcome to the newest electric Rapid route. They're going to call it the Lincoln Line. It is 3.1 miles, starting in downtown Reno at the bus station with a straight run along 4th, Prater, Victorian, the most direct connection between the Reno and Sparks downtowns. What makes this really special is what you'll be riding on. The RTC’s Michael Moreno told us, "It will have all-electric busses on it, so we'll have another 4 busses that will operate on this route. We have eight new transit stations."

That's four stations total on each side, making only four stops. It’s another Rapid line, which means a quick 10-minute ride from start to finish, as well as real-time schedule boards and synchronized traffic lights. Call told us, “We’ll connect the lights all together and run the timing on that so they'll be more coordinated with the traffic patterns."

The street itself will get wider sidewalks, and real-time arrival and departure screens. Moreno added, “We'll add bike lanes because this is a major thoroughfare here."

The Feds are paying for it through a $39 million Department of Transportation grant. They see the need. So does frequent rider Marilyn Washington. She told us, “It takes about 20 minutes usually when I leave on the bus. I have to leave about an hour and a half early."

Nearby, fellow bus rider Jeremiah Shuler agreed. He called the current downtown Reno to downtown Sparks route, “Difficult. It takes me at least 25 minutes, at least."

When will the new rapid line be open and running? Early 2019. Moreno told us, "We'll start construction in January, and it takes a lot of time to build all the infrastructure that's needed."

Folks we talked to at the Reno station are just glad it’s going to happen. Some could sure use that sweet ride today. For now, Marilyn said, “It’s very slow going. But you kind of do what you have to do."

There is a whole website on just this one project, with videos, maps and updates for you to check on. Just click the link below:

https://4thprater.com/