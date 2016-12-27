Police Evacuate Trump Tower for Suspicious Package - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Evacuate Trump Tower for Suspicious Package

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - The lobby of Trump Tower has been cleared so police could investigate a so-called suspicious package that turned out to be an unattended backpack containing children's toys.
    
Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.
    
Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Nike Town store in the building.
    
The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear" just after 5 p.m.
    
President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.