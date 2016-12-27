Woman from Gardnerville Dies in Car Crash in Fresno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Woman from Gardnerville Dies in Car Crash in Fresno

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say a woman from Gardnerville died in a head-on crash in Fresno County near Coalinga that happened on Monday. 

Police say 46-year-old Robin Mcelhaney of Gardnerville was driving on Interstate 5 when she was hit and killed.

No other details have been confirmed, we will update this story as we learn more.

