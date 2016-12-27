Governors Announce Plans for Regional Electric Vehicle Charging - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governors Announce Plans for Regional Electric Vehicle Charging Network

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

The Governors of Colorado, Utah and Nevada today jointly announced that they will work together over the next year to develop complementary plans for building an electric vehicle charging network across key highway corridors in their states.

The corridors will include Interstates 70, 76 and 25 across Colorado; Interstates 70, 80 and 15 across Utah; and Interstates 80 and 15 across Nevada. In total, the charging network will connect more than 2,000 miles of highway.

“The State of Nevada has electrified many of its interstates and highways which has increased access to our open roads and promoted tourism and recreation in our rural communities. This collaboration will allow more families, tourists, and travelers the ability to experience the freedom and beauty of the great American West,” said Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval.  

“This initiative recognizes that our states will continue to lead the country in the electric vehicle market,” said Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper. “Our residents and the millions of visitors to our states will be able to drive electric vehicles from Denver to Salt Lake City to Las Vegas -- from the Rockies to the Pacific.”

"Regional collaboration is a key driver to fueling our future transportation options," said Utah Governor, Gary R. Herbert. "By working together, we can minimize costs, ensure technological consistency, and serve as laboratories of innovation.”

This regional electric charging station network will address “range anxiety,” the concern that recharging may not be available for long-distance travel or trips outside of major cities. The electrification of major regional corridors is expected to facilitate the vehicle market transformation and allow smaller communities to “plug in” to the regional system.

Colorado, Utah and Nevada each has significant electric vehicle market potential. In particular:

  • Nevada is ranked 13th in the nation for electric vehicles with 2,104 electric vehicles and 31,937 hybrid vehicles registered in the State of Nevada. The Silver State has a goal to complete an electric highway system serving the entire state by 2020. To support this effort and promote greater connectivity between neighboring states, Nevada has received acceptance from the Federal Highway Administration on designation of four strategic corridors within its borders as Alternative Fuel Corridors, including Interstates 80 and 15 and US 95 and 50. 
  • Colorado offers a $5,000 tax credit on electric vehicle purchases, one of the best incentives in the country. Colorado has also already begun building charging stations through the Charge Ahead Colorado program. There are nearly 8,000 electric vehicles on the road in Colorado today, compared to less than 100 in 2011.
  • Utah currently ranks 7th in the U.S. for electric vehicle adoption. The State also recently unveiled its Mighty Five Corridor initiative, which will make electric vehicle transportation to its national parks possible, through the installation of DC fast charging stations along key interstates.
