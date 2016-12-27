Governors Announce Plans for Regional Electric Vehicle Charging Network

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

The Governors of Colorado, Utah and Nevada today jointly announced that they will work together over the next year to develop complementary plans for building an electric vehicle charging network across key highway corridors in their states.

The corridors will include Interstates 70, 76 and 25 across Colorado; Interstates 70, 80 and 15 across Utah; and Interstates 80 and 15 across Nevada. In total, the charging network will connect more than 2,000 miles of highway.

“The State of Nevada has electrified many of its interstates and highways which has increased access to our open roads and promoted tourism and recreation in our rural communities. This collaboration will allow more families, tourists, and travelers the ability to experience the freedom and beauty of the great American West,” said Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval.

“This initiative recognizes that our states will continue to lead the country in the electric vehicle market,” said Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper. “Our residents and the millions of visitors to our states will be able to drive electric vehicles from Denver to Salt Lake City to Las Vegas -- from the Rockies to the Pacific.”

"Regional collaboration is a key driver to fueling our future transportation options," said Utah Governor, Gary R. Herbert. "By working together, we can minimize costs, ensure technological consistency, and serve as laboratories of innovation.”

This regional electric charging station network will address “range anxiety,” the concern that recharging may not be available for long-distance travel or trips outside of major cities. The electrification of major regional corridors is expected to facilitate the vehicle market transformation and allow smaller communities to “plug in” to the regional system.

Colorado, Utah and Nevada each has significant electric vehicle market potential. In particular: