Gun Dealers Prepare for New Background Check Law

Last November, Nevada voters approved NV-1, the ballot initiative requiring gun transfers and private sales to go through a licensed dealer. It is becoming law on Sunday, January 1.

All private sales and transfers of guns must first appear in person at a licensed dealer who will conduct a background check through the existing federal and state protocols.

At Maccabee Arms in Reno, manager Bill Valentine is ready to start doing these transactions for customers. Under the measure, a licensed dealer can charge a "reasonable fee" for the service. At Maccabee Arms it is $45.

"We have to do a fair amount of paperwork on our side to do it," said Valentine.

They will also have to collect the Nevada State Use Tax and a $25 background check fee. For example, a hand gun with an M.S.R.P. of $500 would cost around $110 to execute the sale legally

One issue he and other local gun dealers, including Reno Guns and Range are facing, is that they have not seen any official guidelines from the state. They are doing what is their best understanding of what the measure says to do.

"We're confused. We talk with dealers all the time in various forms and we're all kind of scratching our heads."

Authorities are also waiting on their own set of guidelines for enforcement. The Reno Police Department told Channel 2 the city's attorney's office will be releasing a memo to officers next week and the Washoe County District Attorney is still reviewing the law and how best to enforce it.

There are several exemptions including the sale of a gun between immediate family members or the temporary transfer at a firing range, while hunting, or at a competition. Violators of the law will be charged with a gross misdemeanor up to a $2,000 fine, or up to one year in prison, or both.