City of Reno Hosts Public Menorah Lighting

The City of Reno is hosting a Menorah Lighting on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, December 28 the City of Reno will hold the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at 4:30 pm as part of the Jewish Festival of Lights.

The ceremony will be held on the Reno City Plaza, next to Reno City Hall.

The ceremony will be run by the Chabad of Northern Nevada and following the ceremony will be a performance by eNVision Performing Arts.