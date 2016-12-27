Vandalism at Douglas High School

Douglas County Sheriff's Office says early Wednesday morning, unknown suspect(s) vandalized several classrooms at Douglas High School.

On Wednesday, December 21, during very early morning hours, Douglas County Sheriff's Office says an unknown suspect or suspects entered Douglas High School. Officials say the suspect(s) vandalized several classrooms.

Officials say that multiple windows in several classrooms were broken, but the classrooms are still useable.

Authorities describe the suspect as approximately 5’11 to 6 feet, wearing dark clothing, dark gloves and shoes, and a camouflage colored hat with matching face mask. They say he is carrying a black or dark blue “JanSport” backpack with a suede bottom.

If you have any information on this or to help identify the suspect(s), please contact Investigator Jon Storke at 775-782-9905 or Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463). Please reference case number 16SO41883.