Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Robbery

The Division of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man convicted of indecent or obscene exposure who disappeared in October.

Law enforcement says 24-year-old Kevin Scot Lankford was arrested for a second Indecent/Obscene Exposure in March 2015.

Authorities say Lankford absconded from supervision in October 2016 and all attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. His exact whereabouts are unknown, but he is suspected to be in the Reno area.

Officials say Lankford has a history of substance abuse and the public is cautioned not to make personal contact with him.

Lankford is described as 5’ 8", 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm of a half sleeve tribal, “Audra O’Rourke 11/02/1970” and the initials “KL”. On his right arm is a full sleeve of tribal, bull head zodiac sign and “Garland Trammell 1923 -2011. He also has a scar on his face.

If you know where he is, call the Division of Parole and Probation Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 775-684-2644.