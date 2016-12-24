Santa's on His Way: Military Helps Children Follow Fabled Flight

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Reno Police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
A family displaced by a house fire in Fernley on Monday is asking for your help.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>
