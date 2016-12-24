Area Christmas Tree Recycling Starts Across Washoe County

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) will be hosting its 26th annual Christmas Tree Recycling program for three weeks straight starting the day after Christmas through to Monday, January 16.



Matthew Salazar, the program manager with KTMB, says dry trees can pose a serious fire hazard if dumped illegally and trees in the landfill can take up a lot of space.

"Landfills aren't good environments for things to decompose and so they're just going to fill up extra space, when we could use it for a more productive purpose," says Salazar.

He says the recycled trees create mulch, which can be used for weed abatement and beautification projects at local parks.

"The left over stuff is thrown into wood chip piles that are available to all residents to use in their yards," says Salazar.

KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees (ornament and tinsel-free) at one of their six community drop-off locations. KTMB is partnering with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in outlying communities such as Lemmon Valley and Spanish Springs.



KTMB’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program happens every day from Dec 26, 2016 – Jan 16, 2017, 9am – 4:30pm

Drop-off locations include:

1. Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno

2. Rancho San Rafael Regional Park: 1595 N Sierra St, Reno

3. Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks

4. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 17 - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd

5. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 221 - Solver Knolls: 11525 red Rock Road

6. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 223 - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street

7. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 16 - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd

A $3 suggested donation is asked to help cover the cost of the program. NV Energy will match every dollar donated, up to $10,000.

This program is for residents only, commercial tree lots can take their trees to RT Donovan in Sparks or Full Circle Compost in Minden. Trees must be free of stands, nails, tinsel, lights, and all other decorations. Flocked trees cannot be accepted.

Volunteers are still needed to help at the Bartley, Rancho and Shadow Mountain locations. Sign up to volunteer at ktmb.org/volunteer or (775) 851-5185.

From Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful