Actress Carrie Fisher Has Died

Actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles on Friday.

From The Hollywood Reporter: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesperson Simon Halls told People. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in Star Wars, was the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. She was 60-years-old

Survivors include her mother, daughter, actress Billie Lourd, whose father is CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd; her brother Todd Fisher; and half-sisters, actresses Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher.

The Hollywood Reporter contributed to this story