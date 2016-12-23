US Marshals Seek US Army Soldier Accused of Murdering Wife

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a U. S. Army soldier who is accused of murdering his wife.

The U.S. Marshals say John Tufton Blauvelt, a 28-year-old man, is wanted by the Simpsonville Police Department in South Carolina on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On October 24, officials say Blauvelt allegedly murdered his estranged wife, Catherine Blauvelt. They say a warrant for his arrest was issued on November 18.

Officials say Blauvelt is an active duty recruiter for the U.S. Army and has been classified as a deserter. They say he left South Carolina with a 17-year-old girl and traveled west in early November. On December 12, the teen was safely recovered in Eugene, Oregon. Officials say they interviewed the girl who said Blauvelt was with her on the morning of December 12, but left and never returned.

Blauvelt is described as white, is 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, left wrist and arm and right arm.

They say he may go by the names of Blue Blauvelt, John Bluefields, Vincent Mendoza and Victor Sacceti.

Authorities say they believe he is traveling alone and does not have a vehicle. They say it is likely that he is hitchhiking or catching buses to travel. They believe he is traveling south through California and staying close to the coast, adding that he could be anywhere along the west coast or within the country.

Officials say Blauvelt will likely try to find work where he is paid in cash or he could be panhandling. Reports show he is traveling with a military-style green camouflage back pack and camping in local parks or areas that are frequented by the homeless.

If you have any information regarding the location of Blauvelt, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1 (800)336-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov. The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $2,500 reward for information leading directly to the capture of Blauvelt.