US Marshals Seek US Army Soldier Accused of Murdering Wife - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

US Marshals Seek US Army Soldier Accused of Murdering Wife

Posted: Updated:
John Tufton Blauvelt John Tufton Blauvelt
John Tufton Blauvelt John Tufton Blauvelt
John Tufton Blauvelt John Tufton Blauvelt

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a U. S. Army soldier who is accused of murdering his wife.

The U.S. Marshals say John Tufton Blauvelt, a 28-year-old man, is wanted by the Simpsonville Police Department in South Carolina on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On October 24, officials say Blauvelt allegedly murdered his estranged wife, Catherine Blauvelt. They say a warrant for his arrest was issued on November 18. 

Officials say Blauvelt is an active duty recruiter for the U.S. Army and has been classified as a deserter. They say he left South Carolina with a 17-year-old girl and traveled west in early November. On December 12, the teen was safely recovered in Eugene, Oregon. Officials say they interviewed the girl who said Blauvelt was with her on the morning of December 12, but left and never returned.

Blauvelt is described as white, is 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, left wrist and arm and right arm.

They say he may go by the names of Blue Blauvelt, John Bluefields, Vincent Mendoza and Victor Sacceti.

Authorities say they believe he is traveling alone and does not have a vehicle. They say it is likely that he is hitchhiking or catching buses to travel. They believe he is traveling south through California and staying close to the coast, adding that he could be anywhere along the west coast or within the country.

Officials say Blauvelt will likely try to find work where he is paid in cash or he could be panhandling. Reports show he is traveling with a military-style green camouflage back pack and camping in local parks or areas that are frequented by the homeless. 

If you have any information regarding the location of Blauvelt, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1 (800)336-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov. The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $2,500 reward for information leading directly to the capture of Blauvelt.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.