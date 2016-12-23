Truckers Find Redemption From Being Giftless Grinches This Christmas

Holiday shopping can be a struggle for anyone because of long lines, traffic and things being sold out, but for the truck driver, it's one of their biggest holiday woes.

Truck stops are mini-meccas of stuff tailored for the traveler. They are filled with simple gadgets for the road such as cell phone chargers and even elaborate fashion statements such as fancy handbag. However, a truckers biggest foe is not shopping for themselves.

"They find it hard to pull into different places especially this time of year when it is jam packed,” said Lee Stevens, manager at Loves Travel Stop in Fernley.

Stuffed animals, Hot Wheels, dolls, and toy trucks can be found at the Loves. It’s a place where truckers find some rest and some holiday relief.

Stevens says, "This is another way for them to get stuff for their families without them having to go off route so far.”

Good old fashion toys fill their shelves and move as fast as the ones who buy them.

“We're almost sold out right now and were at about $17,000 on plush and extra toys,” said Stevens.

This year, The Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing says that with gas prices down, Americans say they will travel and spend more over the holiday season.

Trucker Hugh Cheney has been on the road for four decades and finds Christmas shopping difficult because of the limited parking and strict routes he must take to get the job done. He says getting holiday shopping done at a truck stop is helpful, even though his family may not like it.

“My kids know I shop in the truck stop…they hate it, but it's cool,” said Cheney.

We caught him eyeing some gifts for his grandchildren, which he says he might buy.