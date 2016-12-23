NHP Arrests Man for DUI, Identifies Himself as Father of Hug High Student

According to Washoe County booking, Justin Clark was arrested on December 22 for DUI.

Officials say 43-year-old, Clark was charged with DUI, Above the legal limit, 2nd; operating an unregistered vehicle and driving without a license.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Clark was stopped on Thursday, December 22 at about 1:38 pm near 4th and Galletti Way in Sparks.

NHP says he was stopped for an infraction and was asked to do a field sobriety test and when he failed the test, he was arrested.

Justin Clark has identified himself as the father of the boy, Logan Clark, who was injured during a shooting at Hug High School.

