NHP Arrests Man for DUI, Identifies Himself as Father of Hug High Student

Justin Clark Justin Clark

According to Washoe County booking, Justin Clark was arrested on December 22 for DUI.

Officials say 43-year-old, Clark was charged with DUI, Above the legal limit, 2nd; operating an unregistered vehicle and driving without a license. 

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Clark was stopped on Thursday, December 22 at about 1:38 pm near 4th and Galletti Way in Sparks.

NHP says he was stopped for an infraction and was asked to do a field sobriety test and when he failed the test, he was arrested.

Justin Clark has identified himself as the father of the boy, Logan Clark, who was injured during a shooting at Hug High School.

