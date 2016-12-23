Carrie Fisher Suffers Cardiac Event at Airport, in Stable Condit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carrie Fisher Suffers Cardiac Event at Airport, in Stable Condition

Carrie Fisher's brother says she is in stable condition after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight Friday that was headed to Los Angeles.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that Carrie Fisher was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrie Fisher has reportedly suffered a heart attack on a flight headed to Los Angeles. 

Airport police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that units were responding to a person with a medical emergency on a plane.  Officer Alicia Hernandez said they could not identify the victim.

Hernandez said police were radioed for help at about 1 pm, and after receiving a call at approximately 12:15 pm about a heart attack at LAX, police and medical personnel responded. CPR was performed and she was transported to the hospital. 

The Hollywood reporter says several passengers on the United flight traveling from London to LAX said on Twitter that Fisher was taken off the plane by EMTs after staff and passengers attempted to revive her while the aircraft landed. YouTube star Anna Akana said Fisher "wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so."

The Associated Press and The Hollywood Reporter contributed to this story
 

