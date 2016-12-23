The Reno Retail Rush: Last Minute Shoppers

The clock is ticking on holiday shopping, with just two days remaining before the big day. If you haven't finished shopping, you aren't alone. Our local stores are giving procrastinators the last opportunities to get their Christmas buying done, and many folks are taking them up on it.

At Reno's JCPenney, Pat Correa is trying to finish her list…as the clock ticks down the final hours. She told us, "It looks like I'm finding everything I need...even something for me!" She says it's never too late to start, or wrap it up. For Pat, the last minute shopping mission is an every-year thing: "I try not to, but it looks like I always do. Don't ask me, I'm a procrastinator!"

A couple of aisles over, Debra Britton is scrambling, but there's no panic from this procrastinating pro. She told us, "Every year. I always push it to the limit….it’s just the way things happen."

Debra's not alone. Some people put it all off until the last minute, every year. They may be too busy…the weather may be bad…and there are a lot of people who think the very best deals happen on the 23rd and 24th. JCPenney Reno general manager Mairin Avila told us, "I also think they wait, probably until the kids get out of school they're got a little more time to shop."

Avila says prices aren't necessarily lower across the board on these final days, but certain items really get discounted now, like winter clothes. In her store we found great deals on coats and scarves and gloves. As she pointed out to us, "Like right here, these $3 gloves. That's one of our specials. You can't beat a $3 glove." She says the smartest shoppers already know this, and that's why today, they already ran out of some things like sleepwear: "Men's sleepwear and women's sleepwear. It’s a big gift item for holidays for sure."

At Reno's Best Buy, shoppers cleaned out all the newest Apple watches. The store’s Giovana Marin told us, "The new series 2 which is water-resistant, but we're looking at 2 to 3 weeks."

The shelves are more than full for last-minute Best Buy buyers like PJ Venimrick. He has to gift shop...but isn't sure what to buy. He told us, "I’m looking to get my dad a phone case, and I'm not sure what I'm going to get my mom. I pray I find something good..."

We've all been there PJ...just another hurdle, on finally crossing that Christmas finish line.