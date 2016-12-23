US Stock Indexes Post Small Gains

Major U.S. stock indexes managed to post tiny gains in a quiet day of pre-holiday trading.



Health care stocks rose more than the rest of the market Friday, while retailers and energy companies fell.



Cintas, which supplies companies with uniforms, fell 3 percent after reporting results that fell short of analysts' forecasts.



The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,933.



The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,263. The Nasdaq composite climbed 15 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,462.



Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.54 percent.



Markets will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas.

