Berlin Attack Suspect Killed in Shootout With Milan Police

A House committee has approved a bill that would revive the dormant nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain, while also moving forward with a separate plan for a temporary storage site in New Mexico or Texas.More >>
The City of Reno is encouraging residents to contact Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO (4636) to report potholes.More >>
Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Sacramento man they say shot a sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday evening.More >>
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting their Scheels Summer of Service volunteer event this weekend.More >>
The Washoe County School District is adjusting the schedule at Gerlach K-12 School due to increased traffic during the annual Burning Man Festival.More >>
Reno police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
A trend that is sweeping the Las Vegas Strip has locals and tourists a like not too happy. More and more casinos are charging for parking and now a local casino is joining the trend.More >>
KTVN’s very own Kristen Remington is bringing home a Gracie Award for her ‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ Special.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple home burglaries in Cold Springs.More >>
