Sparks Police Searching for Burglary Suspects

The Sparks Police Department is searching for two people in a burglary at a convenience store Sunday, December 18.

Police say two people stole merchandise from the Quik Stop convenience store at 125 Salomon Circle. They then left in a white colored sedan in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted in connection with this burglary.