Sparks Police Searching for Burglary Suspects

The Washoe County School District is adjusting the schedule at Gerlach K-12 School due to increased traffic during the annual Burning Man Festival.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple home burglaries in Cold Springs.More >>
The City of Reno is encouraging residents to contact Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO (4636) to report potholes.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
Expect slow downs on Interstate 80 eastbound starting at Vista Boulevard because of a crash that happened early Wednesday morning at the Lockwood exit. A sedan and semi-truck collided, luckily there were no injuries.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Reno police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
KTVN’s very own Kristen Remington is bringing home a Gracie Award for her ‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ Special.More >>
