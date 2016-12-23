Temperatures Unseasonably Warm at North Pole - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Temperatures Unseasonably Warm at North Pole

Posted: Updated:

While many places may be gearing up for some cold weather this Christmas weekend, there's one spot that saw some relatively warm temperatures Thursday: the North Pole.

Temperatures at the North Pole were in the 20's. That may sound cold, but it's actually unusually warm for that area. The average winter temperature at the top of the world is 40 degrees below zero. That means the current temperature is about 60 degrees above average.

The warm weather should stay for a couple of days, before a cold storm front brings the temperatures back down.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.