Temperatures Unseasonably Warm at North Pole

While many places may be gearing up for some cold weather this Christmas weekend, there's one spot that saw some relatively warm temperatures Thursday: the North Pole.

Temperatures at the North Pole were in the 20's. That may sound cold, but it's actually unusually warm for that area. The average winter temperature at the top of the world is 40 degrees below zero. That means the current temperature is about 60 degrees above average.

The warm weather should stay for a couple of days, before a cold storm front brings the temperatures back down.