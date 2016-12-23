Dog Pack Protects Toddler Found in California Park - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dog Pack Protects Toddler Found in California Park



VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a toddler found nearly naked in a rainy California park was protected by a pack of dogs.

A Victorville police sergeant called to Brentwood Park found the 2-year-old in the rain Wednesday morning. He was wearing a dirty diaper and was surrounded by seven dogs.

Police say they seemed protective of the boy.

After the toddler was scooped up, authorities found his home around the corner. The door was open and the boy's mother was sleeping inside.

Police say she apparently didn't know the toddler had left.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty. The boy and two other young children were released to their father.

Police say during the investigation, a dog tried to bite the sergeant and was shot but is recovering.

